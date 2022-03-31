Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $30.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 99,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,775. UiPath has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $57,533,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after buying an additional 1,510,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UiPath by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

