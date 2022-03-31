Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE:CP opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

