Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,178,221 shares.The stock last traded at $82.81 and had previously closed at $82.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.