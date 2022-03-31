Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $276.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $276.87. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

