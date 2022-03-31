Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.07 ($79.20).

Cancom stock traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €57.08 ($62.73). 137,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.22 and a 200 day moving average of €55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Cancom has a 12-month low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 12-month high of €64.82 ($71.23).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

