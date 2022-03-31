Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UDMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of UDMY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,646. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

