Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 398,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

