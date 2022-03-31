Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $442.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

