Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.76.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,333. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.