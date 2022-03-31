Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ACHR stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43. Archer Aviation Inc has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

