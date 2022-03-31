Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. City State Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.