Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $468.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

