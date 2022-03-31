Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.58. Cardinal Health also reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,239. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

