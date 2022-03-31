Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSII. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.83. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

