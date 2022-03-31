Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$236.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$217.00 to C$236.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$226.73.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT traded down C$1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Cargojet (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.