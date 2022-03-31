CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $45.39. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 2,705 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

