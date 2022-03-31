CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $17,041,000. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $7,475,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 446,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

