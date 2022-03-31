Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. 97,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.87 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.