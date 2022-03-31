CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of CASI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 14,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,053. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

