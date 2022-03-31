Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CASS stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $503.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

