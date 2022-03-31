Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.29. 3,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 217,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

