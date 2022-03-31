CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $214.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $201.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a twelve month low of $161.34 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.20. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

