Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.