Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 132,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Intel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.