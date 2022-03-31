Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $191.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average is $207.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

