Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $473.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.44 and a 200-day moving average of $565.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.74 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

