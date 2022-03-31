Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,267 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

