Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,106 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,223. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.