Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

