CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CEMEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 18.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 435,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,606. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

