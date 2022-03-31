Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 298,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 16,188,950 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after buying an additional 5,445,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

