Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

NYSE:CNC opened at $86.36 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

