Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNTA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 118,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,863. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 2,731.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.