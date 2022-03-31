Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

