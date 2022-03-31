Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,138. Century Communities has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $86.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

