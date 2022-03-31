Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 1,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.