Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $34.84. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 1,709 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,150,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.