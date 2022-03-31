Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Cerner stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,823. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

