CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $3.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CESDF. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.