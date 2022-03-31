CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

CF opened at $101.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

