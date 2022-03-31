Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to post sales of $532.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $507.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.16. 10,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,080. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.36.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

