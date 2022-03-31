Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CMPI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 10,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

