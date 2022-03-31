Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

