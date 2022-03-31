Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.70

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 24729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

