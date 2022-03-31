Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CPK opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

