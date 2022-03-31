Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

CHWY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,283. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

