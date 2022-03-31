Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHWY opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chewy by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 155,647 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chewy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

