Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 183,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,397. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

