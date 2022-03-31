Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.35

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.35 and traded as low as $12.50. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,320 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

