Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.85. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

CHD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $400,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $203,912,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

